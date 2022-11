LUBBOCK — Delivering nine service aces from the service line, the No. 11 Baylor volleyball team picked up a four-set win over Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Freshman Riley Simpson dropped in four aces for the Bears.

The Bears (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) took the season series with the Red Raiders (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) with the win, 25-17, 25-20, 16-25, 25-23.

With the victory, BU has had seven straight seasons with 20 or more wins, all under head coach Ryan McGuyre.

Baylor will play Kansas at home on Saturday.