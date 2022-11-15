 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor volleyball team, Iowa State scrap for second place in Big 12

Baylor volleyball

Baylor will try to maintain its position alone at second place in the Big 12 when it hosts Iowa State on Wednesday.

 Baylor athletics

It’ll be a battle for second place in the Big 12 when the 15th-ranked Baylor volleyball team hosts Iowa State on Wednesday.

The Bears (21-5 overall, 10-3 Big 12) currently sit second in the conference behind No. 1 Texas (19-1, 12-1). That gives Baylor a game lead over third-place Iowa State (18-9, 9-4). The Bears lost to the Cyclones in four sets in Ames on Sept. 28, so a win by BU would not only keep the Bears in their current spot, alone at second in the Big 12 standings, but also prevent the Cyclones from sweeping the season series.

Baylor is coming off a four-set road loss to TCU on Saturday that snapped a six-match winning streak. That defeat sent Baylor from 10th to 15th in the current AVCA Top 25.

Match time for this one is 7 p.m., and it will be streamed on ESPN+. Baylor is also selling 2-for-1 tickets, with patrons getting two seats for the price of one.

