Baylor volleyball thwarts North Texas, 3-0

The Baylor volleyball team put a spring in its steps with its first-ever spring season win, beating North Texas, 25-16, 25-17, 25-13, on Friday at the Ferrell Center.

It was the nonconference debut for Baylor (14-3 overall, 13-3 Big 12), which played its conference season last fall.

Yossiana Pressley led the way with 15 kills for the Bears, who hit .260. Lauren Harrison contributed nine kills and middle blocker Kara McGhee had seven on .429 hitting to go with four blocks. Shanel Bramschreiber paced the back row defense with 16 kills.

Baylor will be back on its home court again Sunday when it plays Pepperdine at 6 p.m.