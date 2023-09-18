Baylor’s 18th-ranked volleyball team will host Stephen F. Austin in its final nonconference match Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (5-4) vanquished then-No. 19 Ohio State in five sets last time out. This match against the Lady Jacks (11-2) will tie a bow onto Baylor’s three-game homestand.

SFA will carry a three-game winning streak into the date with the ears.

A pair of newcomers have led the way in recent days for the Bears. Junior college transfer Manuela Bibinbe ranks second in the Big 12 in hitting percentage at .439, while freshman Kyndal Stowers has totaled 148 kills, third-most in the conference.

Following Tuesday’s match, Baylor will hit the road for Saturday’s Big 12 opener at No. 10 BYU (11-1).