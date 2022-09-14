Baylor volleyball to host two-day tournament

One home tournament down, one to go.
Baylor’s 14th-ranked volleyball team will host the Baylor Classic Thursday and Friday, with matches against Tulsa (5-4), Sam Houston State (3-8) and McNeese State (3-8).
Baylor (7-2) has won its past six matches, five of those by sweep. In their last time out, the Bears won the opening set over North Texas by a score of 25-6, the fewest points they’ve ever allowed in a 25-point set. It also marked the third consecutive match where Baylor held its opponent to under .100 hitting.
Baylor will open the tournament with a 6 p.m. Thursday match against Tulsa. Then the Bears will play two matches Friday, at noon vs. Sam Houston and 7 p.m. against McNeese.