Baylor volleyball to host two-day tournament

Elise McGhee and the Bears will welcome Tulsa, Sam Houston State and McNeese State for this week's Baylor Classic.

 Baylor athletics

One home tournament down, one to go.

Baylor’s 14th-ranked volleyball team will host the Baylor Classic Thursday and Friday, with matches against Tulsa (5-4), Sam Houston State (3-8) and McNeese State (3-8).

Baylor (7-2) has won its past six matches, five of those by sweep. In their last time out, the Bears won the opening set over North Texas by a score of 25-6, the fewest points they’ve ever allowed in a 25-point set. It also marked the third consecutive match where Baylor held its opponent to under .100 hitting.

Baylor will open the tournament with a 6 p.m. Thursday match against Tulsa. Then the Bears will play two matches Friday, at noon vs. Sam Houston and 7 p.m. against McNeese.

