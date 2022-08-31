Baylor volleyball to play in Pepperdine tournament

After making some waves in its opening weekend, the Baylor volleyball team is headed to Malibu, California.

Baylor split its opening matches with No. 5 Minnesota and No. 3 Wisconsin, but the Bears’ victory over the defending national champion Badgers helped them climb in the AVCA Top 25, moving to No. 9 after opening the season ranked 16th.

Baylor (1-1) will open with the host Pepperdine Waves (2-1) at the Pepperdine Asics Classic on Thursday at 8 p.m. Central. The Bears will face San Diego State (currently 2-1) on Friday and will close out the event against UC-Santa Barbara (2-1) on Saturday.