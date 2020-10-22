 Skip to main content
Baylor volleyball traveling to Iowa State
Baylor volleyball traveling to Iowa State

The No. 2-ranked Baylor volleyball team will go for wins eight and nine in a row this weekend when it travels to face Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.

The Bears (7-1) have won seven straight since a season-opening road loss at Kansas. Baylor’s offense has been especially efficient through that run, as the Bears rank fourth nationally in hitting percentage at .316.

Baylor also has the reigning Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week in Yossiana Pressley and Lache Harper.

Iowa State (2-4) has lost three in a row, including getting swept by No. 1 Texas two weeks ago.

