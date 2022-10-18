Baylor volleyball tries to bounce back to win column against Texas Tech

Coming off a four-set loss to top-ranked Texas, the No. 14 Baylor volleyball team will look to return to the win column at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Texas Tech.

Baylor (15-4 overall, 4-2 Big 12) ranks second in the conference in hitting percentage at .276, led by senior middle blocker Kara McGhee, who is hitting .426. Other than the loss to the Longhorns, the Bears have been tough at home, going 9-1 at the Ferrell Center.

Texas Tech (14-5, 3-3) dropped a five-set match at Kansas Saturday. The Red Raiders are paced by senior hitter Kenna Sauer, who ranks second in the Big 12 with 4.03 kills per set, and junior setter Reese Rhodes, who stands second in the conference with 10.57 assists per set. Rhodes will be making a homecoming, as she is a former Super Centex star at Midway.

Baylor will wear white jerseys with a pink stripe on the arm in recognition of breast cancer awareness, and fans are encouraged to wear pink.