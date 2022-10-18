 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor volleyball tries to bounce back to win column against Texas Tech

  • 0
Bu volleyball Texas (copy)

Baylor hitter Allie Sczech and the No. 14 Bears will welcome Texas Tech to the Ferrell Center on Wednesday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Coming off a four-set loss to top-ranked Texas, the No. 14 Baylor volleyball team will look to return to the win column at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Texas Tech.

Baylor (15-4 overall, 4-2 Big 12) ranks second in the conference in hitting percentage at .276, led by senior middle blocker Kara McGhee, who is hitting .426. Other than the loss to the Longhorns, the Bears have been tough at home, going 9-1 at the Ferrell Center.

Texas Tech (14-5, 3-3) dropped a five-set match at Kansas Saturday. The Red Raiders are paced by senior hitter Kenna Sauer, who ranks second in the Big 12 with 4.03 kills per set, and junior setter Reese Rhodes, who stands second in the conference with 10.57 assists per set. Rhodes will be making a homecoming, as she is a former Super Centex star at Midway.

Baylor will wear white jerseys with a pink stripe on the arm in recognition of breast cancer awareness, and fans are encouraged to wear pink.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baylor baseball breathing new air

Baylor baseball breathing new air

The atmosphere at Baylor Ballpark on the second day of fall practice is relaxed yet eager. It’s a stark contrast to the tension that radiated …

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL cornerback dies in bar shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert