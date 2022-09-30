Baylor volleyball tries to right ship against Jayhawks

After seeing its 10-match winning streak come to an end in Ames on Wednesday, the 13th-ranked Baylor volleyball team will try to avoid a similar fate at Kansas.

The Bears (11-3 overall, 1-1 Big 12) will face the Jayhawks (12-3, 2-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday at KU’s Horejsi Family Arena in Lawrence, Kan. This has been a competitive series of late, as Baylor is 7-7 against Kansas in the Ryan McGuyre era.

In its four-set loss to Iowa State, Baylor benefited from the return of Lauren Harrison from injury, as Harrison smacked a team-leading 16 kills. But the Cyclones outhit (66 kills to 53) and outblocked (11-8) the Bears en route to the upset.

Kansas comes into the match after sweeping Oklahoma in Norman on Wednesday. Previously, the Jayhawks won in a five-set bout over rival Kansas State in Manhattan on Sept. 24. They are led by Ayah Elnady in kills with 152 and Lauren Dooley on the defensive side with 62 blocks overall.

The match will be streamed by ESPN+.