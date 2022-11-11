Baylor volleyball trying for season sweep of TCU

Baylor’s 10th-ranked volleyball team will look for a season sweep of TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth.

The Bears beat the Frogs in four sets back in September. It’ll again pit Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre against his old assistant Jason Williams, who is now the head coach at TCU. That September match also gave McGuyre his 500th win as a head women’s coach.

Former Baylor players Preslie Anderson and Callie Williams, Jason’s daughter, are members of the Frogs (12-10, 7-5) as well.

Baylor (21-4, 10-2) has won its past six matches since a loss to No. 1 Texas on Oct. 15. The Bears’ Averi Carlson is the reigning Big 12 Rookie of the Week after leading the Big 12 in assists during last week’s action.