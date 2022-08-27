 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Baylor volleyball upends defending champ Wisconsin in five sets

  • 0
BU volley 2022.jpg

The Baylor volleyball players, including Averi Carlson (3) and Mallory Talbert (11), celebrate a point in the No. 16 Bears' five-set win over No. 3 Wisconsin on Saturday in Fort Worth.

 Baylor athletics

FORT WORTH — To be the champs, you have to beat the champs? Maybe so.

Baylor’s first volleyball win of the season will go down as a big one. The No. 16 Bears showed plenty of grit and determination in outlasting third-ranked and defending national champion Wisconsin in a five-set thriller, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 15-12, on Saturday at TCU’s Schollmaier Arena.

The match was part of the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge, and marked Baylor’s second straight against a top-five opponent, as fifth-ranked Minnesota knocked off the Bears (1-1) in four sets on Friday.

But the Bears showed heart pulling out this one. After the Badgers (1-1) captured the first set, Baylor rallied to claim the next two, behind some strong hitting from senior Lauren Harrison (18 kills for the match) and redshirt freshman Riley Simpson, who added 16 kills.

People are also reading…

Wisconsin came back to pull out a tight fourth set, sending things to a decisive fifth. The rallies proved as tight as ever, but BU freshman setter Averi Carlson gave the Bears the momentum for good when she dropped in a perfectly timed dump to give the Bears an 11-10 lead. A little bit later, Harrison hammered home a big kill to bring the Bears to match point at 14-13, and then a Badger attacking error put the finishing touches on the BU win.

Baylor tallied 14 team blocks in the win, including eight from Kara McGhee, who also had eight kills. Mallory Talbert added nine kills and six blocks. Carlson netted 38 assists, seven digs and an ace in just her second collegiate match.

Sarah Franklin led the Badgers with a match-high 26 kills.

Baylor will next play at the Pepperdine Asics Classic in Malibu, Calif. That event starts Thursday, and the Bears will take on Pepperdine Thursday, San Diego State Friday and UC-Santa Barbara on Saturday.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert