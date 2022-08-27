Baylor volleyball upends defending champ Wisconsin in five sets

FORT WORTH — To be the champs, you have to beat the champs? Maybe so.

Baylor’s first volleyball win of the season will go down as a big one. The No. 16 Bears showed plenty of grit and determination in outlasting third-ranked and defending national champion Wisconsin in a five-set thriller, 21-25, 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 15-12, on Saturday at TCU’s Schollmaier Arena.

The match was part of the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge, and marked Baylor’s second straight against a top-five opponent, as fifth-ranked Minnesota knocked off the Bears (1-1) in four sets on Friday.

But the Bears showed heart pulling out this one. After the Badgers (1-1) captured the first set, Baylor rallied to claim the next two, behind some strong hitting from senior Lauren Harrison (18 kills for the match) and redshirt freshman Riley Simpson, who added 16 kills.

Wisconsin came back to pull out a tight fourth set, sending things to a decisive fifth. The rallies proved as tight as ever, but BU freshman setter Averi Carlson gave the Bears the momentum for good when she dropped in a perfectly timed dump to give the Bears an 11-10 lead. A little bit later, Harrison hammered home a big kill to bring the Bears to match point at 14-13, and then a Badger attacking error put the finishing touches on the BU win.

Baylor tallied 14 team blocks in the win, including eight from Kara McGhee, who also had eight kills. Mallory Talbert added nine kills and six blocks. Carlson netted 38 assists, seven digs and an ace in just her second collegiate match.

Sarah Franklin led the Badgers with a match-high 26 kills.

Baylor will next play at the Pepperdine Asics Classic in Malibu, Calif. That event starts Thursday, and the Bears will take on Pepperdine Thursday, San Diego State Friday and UC-Santa Barbara on Saturday.