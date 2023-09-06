DALLAS — Despite a monster performance from freshman Kyndal Stowers, the 14th-ranked Baylor volleyball team suffered a road loss to unranked SMU on Wednesday night.

The overall team statistics proved extremely tight, but SMU finished with a flourish in the fifth set to claim the win, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10, at Moody Coliseum.

Stowers certainly did her part. The freshman hitter from Denton Guyer smashed a career-high 29 kills on 66 total swings, finishing with a strong .318 hitting percentage. She just missed out on becoming the seventh Baylor player in history to reach 30 kills in a match. Stowers also chipped in two blocks and 16 digs.

But SMU (3-3) completely controlled the decisive fifth set. The Mustangs hit .333 in that set compared to just .095 for the Bears (1-3). It was naturally a big win for SMU, which is coached by former Baylor assistant Sam Erger, in her second season leading the Mustangs.

The Mustangs put three players in double figures on kills, led by Natalie Perdue’s 16. Emma Clothier added 13 and Jamison Wheeler had 10.

Elise McGhee supplemented Stowers’ big game for Baylor by delivering 21 kills to go with four blocks. Setter Averi Carlson, last year’s Big 12 Freshman of the Year, produced a career-best 60 assists. Reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Manuela Bibinbe topped BU’s defense with six blocks.

The road swing will continue for Baylor this weekend when it plays in Colorado State’s Ram Classic beginning Friday in Fort Collins, Colo. The Bears’ first match will be against the host Rams at 6 p.m. Central Friday, a match that will be televised on the Mountain West Network.