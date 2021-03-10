Baylor volleyball's balance overwhelms Texas State, 3-0

SAN MARCOS — With four different players reaching double digits in kills, the sixth-ranked Baylor volleyball team spiked Texas State, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19, on Wednesday night at Strahan Arena.

The Bears (16-4 overall, 13-3 Big 12) attacked with verve and efficiency, tallying an impressive .398 hitting percentage. Yossiana Pressley led the way for BU with 14 kills while hitting .407 while Marieke Van der Mark and Lauren Harrison contributed 11 kills apiece. Kara McGhee chipped in 10 on .562 hitting and paced the Bears at the net with six blocks.

Indeed, Baylor packed its defense for the trip down I-35, amassing eight team blocks and 41 digs in the three-game sweep. Shanel Bramschreiber displayed some nice passing with 15 digs, while Hannah Sedwick fed BU’s bashers to the tune of 45 assists. Bramschreiber also dialed up four service aces.

Janell Fitzgerald’s 11 kills topped Texas State (27-6). The Bobcats were limited to .250 hitting.

Baylor will venture up the interstate in the other direction for its next match, facing North Texas in Denton on Friday.