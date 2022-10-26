Baylor volleyball's balance too much for Oklahoma, 3-1

NORMAN, Okla. — Four players powered double-figure kills for Baylor volleyball, which gathered a road win over Oklahoma.

The 13th-ranked Bears clicked along with a .312 hitting percentage in silencing the Sooners, 25-20, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, on Wednesday night.

Kara McGhee’s 15 kills led the way for Baylor (18-4 overall, 7-2 Big 12), and the senior also did the job on the other side, with four blocks and three digs. Allie Sczech contributed 13 kills, while Lauren Harrison and Elise McGhee added 12 kills apiece.

That’s some nice distribution for Baylor and setter Averi Carlson, who recorded her fourth straight double-double with 53 assists and 11 digs. Alexis DaCosta had 14 digs and Lauren Briseno delivered her usual solid passing with 13.

Oklahoma (11-10, 1-8) was topped by Megan Wilson’s 16 kills.

Baylor is back at home on Sunday to face West Virginia, with a noon start at the Ferrell Center. The match will also be televised on ESPN2.