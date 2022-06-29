Baylor volleyball's Bramschreiber transferring to Wisconsin

Bramschreiber played four seasons for the Bears, totaling 922 career digs, 230 assists and 74 service aces. She was the Big 12 Libero of the Year and an AVCA all-region performer in 2020. In 2019, Bramschreiber helped Baylor reach its first Final Four, where the Bears lost to, ironically enough, Wisconsin in the national semifinals. Bramschreiber will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that came from the COVID-19 season of 2020 with the Badgers.