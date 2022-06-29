 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor volleyball's Bramschreiber transferring to Wisconsin

Baylor libero Shanel Bramschreiber, the former Libero of the Year in the Big 12, is joining Wisconsin as a graduate transfer.

 Mark Kuhlmann, NCAA Photos

One of Baylor volleyball’s back-row rocks from the past several seasons is moving on, as libero Shanel Bramschreiber is joining Wisconsin as a graduate transfer.

Bramschreiber played four seasons for the Bears, totaling 922 career digs, 230 assists and 74 service aces. She was the Big 12 Libero of the Year and an AVCA all-region performer in 2020. In 2019, Bramschreiber helped Baylor reach its first Final Four, where the Bears lost to, ironically enough, Wisconsin in the national semifinals. Bramschreiber will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility that came from the COVID-19 season of 2020 with the Badgers.

Baylor will face Bramschreiber and Wisconsin in its second match of the 2022 season, in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge on Aug. 27 in Fort Worth.

