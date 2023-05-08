Baylor volleyball’s Lauren Briseño and Allie Sczech have been named to the Team USA Volleyball roster, announced Monday by the organization. Additionally, BU associate head coach Joshua Walker will serve as an assistant coach.

The pair were chosen to be part of the 18-player Team USA roster for the NORCECA Pan American Cup. Of that group, 12 will be chosen to compete in the Pan Am Cup on May 23-28 in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. The team will train May 14-21 at the Anaheim National Team Training Center.

Briseño is a junior libero out of San Antonio, while Sczech is a sophomore opposite side hitter from Sugar Land, Texas, Sczech participated in the USA Volleyball Open Program in late February.

The head coach of the squad is Dan Fisher, head coach of Pitt, assisted by Baylor’s Walker and Jessica Aschenbrenner of Colorado State. Walker was one of 21 coach evaluators for the Open Program this year and previously served USA Volleyball on the men’s side.