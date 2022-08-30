 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor volleyball's Carlson wins Big 12 Rookie of Week

Averi Carlson joust.jpg

Baylor setter Averi Carlson (right) jousts with a Wisconsin player at the net in Saturday's win over the defending national champion Badgers.

Baylor volleyball’s Averi Carlson won the Big 12 Rookie of the Week award for the first week of action.

Carlson, a freshman setter from Lucas Lovejoy High School, delivered 78 assists in Baylor’s split last week with then-No. 5 Minnesota and then-No. 3 Wisconsin. She was named to the All-Tournament Team for the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge, one of just two freshmen to earn that honor.

Carlson and the ninth-ranked Bears will next head to Malibu, Calif., to play in the Pepperdine Asics Classic beginning Thursday.

