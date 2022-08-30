Baylor volleyball's Carlson wins Big 12 Rookie of Week

Baylor volleyball’s Averi Carlson won the Big 12 Rookie of the Week award for the first week of action.

Carlson, a freshman setter from Lucas Lovejoy High School, delivered 78 assists in Baylor’s split last week with then-No. 5 Minnesota and then-No. 3 Wisconsin. She was named to the All-Tournament Team for the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge, one of just two freshmen to earn that honor.