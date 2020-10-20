Baylor volleyball's Harper, Pressley win Big 12 awards

Pressley was picked as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week while Harper won Defensive Player of the Week honors. Pressley, the reigning AVCA National Player of the Year, wins the Big 12 award for the first time this season. She put down 50 kills while hitting .349 as Baylor swept Texas Tech in Lubbock last weekend. The senior also recorded double-doubles in both matches, as she tallied 12 digs in each win.