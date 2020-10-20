 Skip to main content
Baylor volleyball's Harper, Pressley win Big 12 awards
Baylor volleyball's Harper, Pressley win Big 12 awards

Baylor Oklahoma Volleyball (copy)

Baylor's Yossiana Pressley won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors after tagging 50 kills in two matches against Texas Tech over the weekend.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald, file

Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley and Lache Harper claimed honors from the Big 12 on Tuesday.

Pressley was picked as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week while Harper won Defensive Player of the Week honors. Pressley, the reigning AVCA National Player of the Year, wins the Big 12 award for the first time this season. She put down 50 kills while hitting .349 as Baylor swept Texas Tech in Lubbock last weekend. The senior also recorded double-doubles in both matches, as she tallied 12 digs in each win.

Harper, a graduate transfer from UCF, collected 13 blocks against Tech, including a season-high eight blocks while playing just two sets in the series finale Saturday. She is averaging 1.86 blocks per set.

The 7-1 Bears return to the court Friday and Saturday at Iowa State.

