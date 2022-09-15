Baylor volleyball's heavy hitting shakes Tulsa, 3-0

Lately, Baylor’s volleyball team has set a steady beat thanks to some heavy percussion.

The 14th-ranked Bears drummed Tulsa for their sixth straight sweep, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17, to open up the Baylor Classic on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center. They put away their attacks with a .315 hitting percentage, their fourth straight match over .300.

Kara McGhee did her part, hitting .409 while tying for the team lead in kills with 12. Her sister Elise McGhee also smashed 12 kills, with a .310 percentage. Fellow middle blocker Mallory Talbert swatted eight kills in 12 swings with no errors for a .667 percentage.

Averi Carlson totaled 39 assists, while Lauren Briseno continued her steady passing from the libero spot, finishing with 15 digs.

Kayley Cassady amassed 15 kills in the loss for Tulsa (5-5).

Baylor will continue its home tournament Friday, facing Sam Houston State at noon and McNeese State at 7.