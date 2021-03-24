Baylor volleyball's Pressley finalist for national honor

Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley has been named as one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, which takes into account on- and off-court excellence.

CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.

Nationwide voting has begun for the award on the Senior CLASS Award website through April 14. The winner will be announced during the NCAA tournament in April.

Pressley becomes the third Baylor player to be named a finalist for the award, joining Shelley Stafford and Katie Staiger Smith.