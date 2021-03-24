 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor volleyball's Pressley finalist for national honor
0 comments

Baylor volleyball's Pressley finalist for national honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley has been named as one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, which takes into account on- and off-court excellence.

CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School.

Nationwide voting has begun for the award on the Senior CLASS Award website through April 14. The winner will be announced during the NCAA tournament in April.

Pressley becomes the third Baylor player to be named a finalist for the award, joining Shelley Stafford and Katie Staiger Smith.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert