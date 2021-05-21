 Skip to main content
Baylor volleyball's Pressley makes Collegiate National Team
Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley has been picked to play on the USA Volleyball Women’s Collegiate National Team.

The fifth-year senior is a four-time All-American who won National Player of the Year honors in 2019 by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

The 29-member Collegiate National Team consists of current college players. They’ll train and compete in Anahem, Calif., between June 13-18. Pressley becomes the sixth BU player in the past eight years to make the team.

