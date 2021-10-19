 Skip to main content
Baylor volleyball's Pressley pockets another Big 12 award to her haul
Baylor volleyball's Pressley pockets another Big 12 award to her haul

Baylor West Virginia (copy)

Baylor outside hitter Yossiana Pressley won her Big 12-record 21st weekly award, being named the conference's Offensive Player of the Week.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley picked up the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor, and it’s certainly a familiar award for her. It marks the 16th such honor of her career and her 21st Big 12 weekly award overall.

Pressley pounded 49 kills in the 11th-ranked Bears’ two-match sweep of Kansas last week. The senior hit .420 for the series and pocketed 17 digs as well.

Pressley and the Bears (11-4, 5-1) return to the court on Friday and Saturday, facing West Virginia (13-4, 3-3) in Morgantown, W.Va.

