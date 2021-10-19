Baylor volleyball's Pressley pockets another Big 12 award to her haul

Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley picked up the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor, and it’s certainly a familiar award for her. It marks the 16th such honor of her career and her 21st Big 12 weekly award overall.

Pressley pounded 49 kills in the 11th-ranked Bears’ two-match sweep of Kansas last week. The senior hit .420 for the series and pocketed 17 digs as well.

Pressley and the Bears (11-4, 5-1) return to the court on Friday and Saturday, facing West Virginia (13-4, 3-3) in Morgantown, W.Va.