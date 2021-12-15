Baylor volleyball's Pressley, Skinner make All-America team

A pair of Baylor volleyball seniors picked up All-America recognition from the AVCA on Wednesday.

Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley was selected as a first-team honoree, while Avery Skinner made the honorable mention list.

Pressley powered 453 kills in 2021 as the Bears made the Sweet 16, and leaves as the program’s all-time leader in kills (2,935) and attempts (5,828). She was chosen as an AVCA first-team pick for the third straight year.

Skinner tallied 11 double-doubles for the Bears this year and totaled over 1,000 kills for her career, which included four years at Kentucky prior to this one.