Baylor volleyball's reboot begins with pair of weekend matches

It's 2020, the remix.
The strangest Baylor volleyball season in history will get its reboot on Friday when the sixth-ranked Bears host North Texas at the Ferrell Center. For the first time, the Bears (13-3) will play a spring portion of a schedule following the fall, not to mention a nonconference slate of matches to follow up the Big 12 docket.
Sometimes a Big 12 team might get a bye in the midst of its season where it will have four or five days without a match. In Baylor’s case, it’s three whole months.
“Yeah, three months is a long time, for sure,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “When you think about it, it’s really even longer than the summer break. We have May, June and July (of layoff), and then we’re doing double days in August. This time, you have three months, and we didn’t get to do double days, it was a delayed start, we had the winter (storm). Again, we’re going to overcome. We know nothing’s perfect, and we’re thankful we’re playing.”
Coming off the program’s first Final Four trip in 2019, the Bears fashioned a 13-3 record in the fall, playing only Big 12 matches. They finished second in the conference to No. 2-ranked Texas, which of course isn’t bad, but still just shy of the program’s goal of an outright conference title.
In those 16 fall matches, 2019 AVCA National Player of the Year Yossiana Pressley pounded the ball at her typically prolific rate. She whacked 283 kills, reaching double digits in kills in every match except a season-opening loss to Kansas, when she had 11 attacking errors. Pressley ranks second all-time in program history on the kills leaderboard to Elisha Polk, trailing by a 535-kill margin.
Gravity and Pressley always seem to be traveling in different directions, but the senior outside hitter may be floating even higher as the 2021 portion of the schedule arrives, McGuyre said.
“Honestly, Yossi does look great,” McGuyre said. “She was barely healthy maybe at the end last year, and she’s started off looking really, really good. So, while I don’t want her to have to 40 kills every night, she’s capable of having 50 the way she’s looking. Maintaining it, that will be the key.”
Baylor will play 11 matches this spring, including two this weekend — against North Texas Friday and Pepperdine on Sunday. They’ll also play two matches apiece against Texas and Oklahoma, though those won’t count as conference clashes.
It sets up as a rigorous climb that McGuyre hopes will help acclimate his team to peak at the right time. Namely, the NCAA tournament in April.
“We could have sat on our hands and probably done nothing and been guaranteed a decent seed going in,” McGuyre said. “But, we want to play some good teams to be sharp.”