Baylor volleyball's reboot begins with pair of weekend matches

It's 2020, the remix.

The strangest Baylor volleyball season in history will get its reboot on Friday when the sixth-ranked Bears host North Texas at the Ferrell Center. For the first time, the Bears (13-3) will play a spring portion of a schedule following the fall, not to mention a nonconference slate of matches to follow up the Big 12 docket.

Sometimes a Big 12 team might get a bye in the midst of its season where it will have four or five days without a match. In Baylor’s case, it’s three whole months.

“Yeah, three months is a long time, for sure,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “When you think about it, it’s really even longer than the summer break. We have May, June and July (of layoff), and then we’re doing double days in August. This time, you have three months, and we didn’t get to do double days, it was a delayed start, we had the winter (storm). Again, we’re going to overcome. We know nothing’s perfect, and we’re thankful we’re playing.”

Coming off the program’s first Final Four trip in 2019, the Bears fashioned a 13-3 record in the fall, playing only Big 12 matches. They finished second in the conference to No. 2-ranked Texas, which of course isn’t bad, but still just shy of the program’s goal of an outright conference title.