Baylor volleyball's Simpson nabs Big 12 award

Baylor volleyball’s Riley Simpson won the Big 12 Rookie of the Week honor, the conference office announced Tuesday.
Simpson averaged 3.27 kills per set at the Pepperdine Asics Classic in Malibu, Calif., totaling 36 kills overall. She also tallied nine blocks in three matches and finished her attacks at a .329 percentage.
It’s the first career Big 12 honor for the redshirt freshman from Colorado Springs, Colo.
Simpson and the Bears will compete in the Baylor Classic beginning Thursday at the Ferrell Center.