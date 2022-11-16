Baylor volleyball's win over Iowa State sustains second-place standing

It was a close match throughout, but the 15th-ranked Baylor volleyball team held off Iowa State to keep its hold on second place in the Big 12.

Three Bears notched double-digit kills as the Bears outlasted the Cyclones, 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24, on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center. Lauren Harrison smoked 14 kills, while sisters Kara McGhee and Elise McGhee combined for 21, with Kara tagging 11 and Elise 10.

The win gives Baylor (22-5 overall, 11-3 Big 12) a two-game lead over Iowa State (18-10, 9-5) in the Big 12 standings, as well as a split in the season series.

Baylor played some strong net defense with 12 blocks, paced by seven from Kara McGhee and six more from Elise. Mallory Talbert chipped in eight kills and five blocks.

Iowa State was led by Maya Duckworth’s 14 kills and eight digs.

Next up for Baylor is a battle with No. 1 Texas in Austin Saturday.