 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor vs. K-State women's tennis moved to Saturday
0 comments

Baylor vs. K-State women's tennis moved to Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

MANHATTAN, Kans. — The Baylor women’s tennis team’s Big 12 match at Kansas State was postponed from Friday until Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.

The 10th-ranked Bears (17-3, 4-1 Big 12) last played March 28 when No. 2 Texas beat Baylor in Austin, 7-0. The Wildcats (7-7, 2-3) have won two of their last three matches with a 4-2 win at West Virginia, March 28 and a 4-3 win versus Kansas on April 3.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert