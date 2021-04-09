Baylor vs. K-State women's tennis moved to Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kans. — The Baylor women’s tennis team’s Big 12 match at Kansas State was postponed from Friday until Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.

The 10th-ranked Bears (17-3, 4-1 Big 12) last played March 28 when No. 2 Texas beat Baylor in Austin, 7-0. The Wildcats (7-7, 2-3) have won two of their last three matches with a 4-2 win at West Virginia, March 28 and a 4-3 win versus Kansas on April 3.