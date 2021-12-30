Baylor vs. Ole Miss: How they match up in the Sugar Bowl

Baylor offense vs. Ole Miss defense
With Gerry Bohanon back at quarterback, Baylor’s offense has a shot to put a lot of points on the board against an Ole Miss defense that’s allowing 428.8 yards and 25 points per game. It will be interesting to see how often Bohanon runs after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. The Bears will likely pound away with running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner to set up Bohanon’s passing game.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. Ole Miss offense
A projected top 10 NFL Draft pick, Matt Corral will likely be the best quarterback the Bears will face this season. He’s got a lot of weapons surrounding him as the Rebels play at a fast tempo with numerous substitutions to keep fresh. Baylor’s defense has been superb by allowing 347.6 yards and 19.1 points per game. But containing this dynamic offense will be an incredible challenge.
Edge: Ole Miss
Key matchup: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral vs. Baylor secondary
Corral has already alerted Ole Miss that his junior season will be his last, so he’ll play with a lot of emotion in his final college game. His numbers are impressive as he’s completed 68.4 percent for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 597 yards and 11 scores. Led by All-America safety Jalen Pitre, Baylor’s secondary is a major strength, but the Bears haven’t seen an arm as powerful as Corral possesses.
Edge: Ole Miss
Special teams
Baylor’s kicking game has been reliable all season as Matt Power is averaging 46.2 yards on 44 punts and Isaiah Hankins has nailed 14 of 20 field goals. Ole Miss’ kicking game has also been strong with Mac Brown averaging 43.9 yards on 38 punts and Caden Costa hitting 14 of 17 field goals. But the threat of Trestan Ebner as a kick and punt returner gives Baylor the special teams advantage.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
Both Baylor coach Dave Aranda and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin have done a remarkable job in their second seasons. Ole Miss will have the home-field advantage since most of their fans have a closer drive to New Orleans’ Superdome. But the Bears should have more motivation since many of the veterans were on the roster in the 2020 Sugar Bowl in a 26-14 loss to Georgia. They see this game as a chance to redeem themselves.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner