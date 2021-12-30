Baylor vs. Ole Miss: How they match up in the Sugar Bowl

Baylor offense vs. Ole Miss defense

With Gerry Bohanon back at quarterback, Baylor’s offense has a shot to put a lot of points on the board against an Ole Miss defense that’s allowing 428.8 yards and 25 points per game. It will be interesting to see how often Bohanon runs after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. The Bears will likely pound away with running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner to set up Bohanon’s passing game.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Ole Miss offense

A projected top 10 NFL Draft pick, Matt Corral will likely be the best quarterback the Bears will face this season. He’s got a lot of weapons surrounding him as the Rebels play at a fast tempo with numerous substitutions to keep fresh. Baylor’s defense has been superb by allowing 347.6 yards and 19.1 points per game. But containing this dynamic offense will be an incredible challenge.

Edge: Ole Miss

Key matchup: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral vs. Baylor secondary