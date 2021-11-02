Baylor WBB gets commit from star wing Fontleroy

First-year Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen landed her first top-50 national prospect on Monday when Springfield, Mo., guard-forward Ysabella Fontleroy committed to the Bears.

Fontleroy is the No. 40 overall prospect and the No. 8 wing in the nation in the Class of 2022 according to ESPN’s women’s hoops rankings. According to the Springfield News-Leader, Fontleroy held offers from Louisville, Arizona and Arkansas among others.

As a junior in 2020-21, the Missouri guard/forward averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for Kickapoo High School.

Fontleroy is the second high school player to commit to Baylor since Collen took over as Baylor’s head coach in May. Kendra Gillispie was the No. 58 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. Gillispie is currently a freshman on the Bears team that opens the season on Tuesday versus Texas State.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.