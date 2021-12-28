 Skip to main content
Baylor welcomes UNT for makeup game
Baylor welcomes UNT for makeup game

Baylor guard Jordan Lewis puts up a layup in front of Texas State forward Da'Nasia Hood in the second half of a nonconference game earlier this season.

 Rod Aydelotte

Tipoff: 7 p.m., Ferrell Center

TV: ESPN Plus

Radio: ESPN Central Texas 92.3 FM/1660 AM

Records: BU 9-2, UNT 6-3

Series: Baylor leads 18-3

Last meeting: Baylor 84-47 (2006 in Waco)

Breakdown: Baylor was originally scheduled to play Houston Baptist, but the Huskies had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues. North Texas stepped in earlier this week. The Mean Green lost to Wichita State in their last outing on Dec. 17. UNT was scheduled to play Oklahoma State last week, but that game was canceled. Baylor will try to bounce back from a 74-68 loss to Michigan in the Naismith Women’s Challenge in Uncasville, Conn. This will be Baylor’s last tune up before the Bears open Big 12 play at Kansas State on Sunday.

