Baylor welcomes UNT for makeup game

Tipoff: 7 p.m., Ferrell Center
TV: ESPN Plus
Radio: ESPN Central Texas 92.3 FM/1660 AM
Records: BU 9-2, UNT 6-3
Series: Baylor leads 18-3
Last meeting: Baylor 84-47 (2006 in Waco)
Breakdown: Baylor was originally scheduled to play Houston Baptist, but the Huskies had to cancel due to COVID-19 issues. North Texas stepped in earlier this week. The Mean Green lost to Wichita State in their last outing on Dec. 17. UNT was scheduled to play Oklahoma State last week, but that game was canceled. Baylor will try to bounce back from a 74-68 loss to Michigan in the Naismith Women’s Challenge in Uncasville, Conn. This will be Baylor’s last tune up before the Bears open Big 12 play at Kansas State on Sunday.
Chad Conine
Longtime Waco sportswriter and Texas Tech graduate Chad Conine is the author of "The Republic of Football: Legends of the Texas High School Game" and "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year," among other titles.
