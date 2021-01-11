Baylor basketball teams on hold

The Baylor-West Virginia men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center has been postponed.

No. 13 West Virginia is experiencing COVID-19 issues within its basketball program. The Big 12 requires at least six available players to play a game, so the conference decided on Monday to postpone the game.

The postponement of the Baylor's men's game came a day after the Big 12 announced on Sunday that the Lady Bears midweek game at Kansas will be postponed because the Baylor women could not meet the conference's minimum roster requirements.

The sixth-ranked Lady Bears missed two games last week against No. 4 Connecticut and Kansas State because of coronavirus issues in the Baylor program.

The West Virginia men's program put out a statement of its intention to protect its team and its opponents.

"Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved," said West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons. "While this issue has hit many college basketball programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season."

It marked the eighth game this season that the No. 2 Baylor men have either had postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.