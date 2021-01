The Baylor-West Virginia men's basketball game at the Ferrell Center has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 18 and will be televised on ESPN2.

The Jan. 12 game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Mountaineers' program.

The Bears will face the Mountaineers twice in four days since they already had a game scheduled in Morgantown on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.