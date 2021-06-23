 Skip to main content
Baylor will face Alabama in Big 12/SEC Challenge
Baylor Auburn Basketball (copy)

Baylor guard Matthew Mayer scores over Auburn forward Jaylin Williams, right, in the second half. Mayer had another dunk in the game that electrified the Bears’ bench.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Bring on Bama, on the basketball court.

The Baylor men’s basketball team will travel to play Alabama in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29.

The 10-game Challenge matchups were announced on Wednesday. Times of the games will be revealed at a later date. The games include Baylor a Alabama, Mississippi State at Texas Tech, Kentucky at Kansas, West Virginia at Arkansas, Oklahoma State at Florida, Oklahoma at Auburn, LSU at TCU, Missouri at Iowa State, Kansas State at Ole Miss, and Tennessee at Texas.

