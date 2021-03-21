Baylor win revenge for 2014 loss to Badgers

INDIANAPOLIS – For Scott Drew, No. 1-seeded Baylor’s 76-63 win over No. 9 Wisconsin in the second round of the NCAA tournament was sweet revenge for a loss that ended the Bears' season seven years ago.
The 2013-14 season ended for the sixth-seeded Bears in the Sweet 16 of the West regional with a 76-62 loss to second-seeded Wisconsin in Anaheim, Calif.
The Badgers were led by big man Frank Kaminsky, who amassed 19 points and dominated defensively with six blocked shots. It was a much different story for the Bears on Sunday as they set the tone with their intense man-to-man defense that forced 14 turnovers.
“I thought our pressure really helped us,” Drew said. “You'd better put a lot of pressure on them, otherwise they're going to be just running offense. I knew that our guys were locked in through the scouting, and I thought we'd play well.”
Gard impressed by Mayer
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was highly impressed by Baylor’s lauded starting guard trio of Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague.
But he thought the Bears’ key player was Matthew Mayer, who came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points with six rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes.
“That trio is exceptional, and you can see why,” Gard said. “But I thought the difference today was Mayer, the plays he made off the bench. When they needed baskets in the second half, he answered for them.”
Mistakes minimum for Bears
Baylor’s four turnovers were the second fewest of the season, one more than the three the Bears committed in a 71-58 loss to Kansas on Feb. 27 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Davion Mitchell committed three of Baylor’s four turnovers, but he still delivered a tremendous game as he collected 16 points, eight assists and two steals.
“Normally nerves lead to turning the ball over," Drew said. "And I thought our guys did a great job taking care of the basketball."
Drew makes Sweet 16 for fifth time
Making his ninth NCAA tournament appearance at Baylor, Drew earned his fifth berth in the Sweet 16.
The Bears reached the Elite Eight in 2010 and 2012 before making Sweet 16 berths in 2014, 2017 and now in 2021.
Drew has now gone 13-8 in NCAA tournament appearances at Baylor. As the son of former Valparaiso coach Homer Drew, Scott has always loved this time of year long before he began coaching.
“You grow up living with college basketball, March Madness is what it's all about,” Drew said. “I was really impressed with our guys as far as their preparation and coming into the game knowing how hard it was going to be to beat Wisconsin.”