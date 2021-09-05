 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor-Wisconsin soccer ends in scoreless tie
0 comments

Baylor-Wisconsin soccer ends in scoreless tie

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wisc. -- The Baylor-Wisconsin soccer match ended in a scoreless tie in double overtime Sunday night.

The Badgers took 11 shots while the Bears took eight. Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt finished with two saves and Jordyn Bloomer collected four saves for Wisconsin (3-1-2).

Baylor (3-2-1) will host Oregon on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. in its next game at Betty Lou Mays Field.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert