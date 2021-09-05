Baylor-Wisconsin soccer ends in scoreless tie

MADISON, Wisc. -- The Baylor-Wisconsin soccer match ended in a scoreless tie in double overtime Sunday night.
The Badgers took 11 shots while the Bears took eight. Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt finished with two saves and Jordyn Bloomer collected four saves for Wisconsin (3-1-2).
Baylor (3-2-1) will host Oregon on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. in its next game at Betty Lou Mays Field.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
