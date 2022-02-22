Baylor women 10th at Moon Golf Invitational

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Baylor wrapped up its first stroke-play event of the spring Tuesday in a tie for 10th at the Moon Golf Invitational with a 54-hole total of 882.

Gurleen Kaur fired a third straight round of par or better with a 1-under 71 on Tuesday. Her three-day total of 2-under 214 put her in a tie for 10th. Tuesday marks Kaur’s fourth top-10 finish in five stroke-play events this season.

Antonia Matte had another solid round with an even par-72 on Tuesday, her second-straight round at par or better. Her three-day total of 7-over 223 put her in a tie for 50th.

Sophomore Rosie Belsham carded a 2-over 74 to finish in a tie for 57th. After playing the front nine at 2-over, Belsham responded with an even-par 36 on the back, punctuated with a pair of birdies at Nos. 17 and 18.

Britta Snyder wrapped up her week with a 4-over 76 for Baylor’s final counting score of the day.