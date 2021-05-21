Baylor women 22nd after one round at NCAA Golf Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The 12th-ranked Baylor women’s golf team didn’t get off to a blazing start at the NCAA Championships on Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club.

Baylor shot 20-over 308 in the opening round, tied for 22nd in the 24-team field. Texas is the leader after shooting 1-over 289, one stroke ahead of Oregon.

Baylor’s Elodie Chapelet more than did her part, as she shot 1-under 71, tied for third overall. Chapelet started slowly, picking up bogeys on holes 3 and 5, but finished with a flourish. She had three birdies for the round, closing with birdies on both 17 and 18. Stanford’s Rachel Heck led all players with a 3-under 69.