Baylor women add big-rebounding guard in Mizzou's Blackwell

Nicki Collen’s Baylor Bears continue to make good use of the transfer portal.

Former Missouri star Aijha Blackwell announced her signing with Baylor on Friday. Blackwell, a 6-0 guard from Berkeley, Mo., averaged 15.4 points and 13 rebounds in the 2021-22 season, ranking second nationally in rebounding. She’ll be a senior in the fall.

“So excited to be (a part) of this special group. WHAT’S UP BEAR NATION,” Blackwell tweeted.

Baylor also officially announced the additions of forward Dre’Una Edwards from Kentucky (16.8 ppg in 2021-22) and guard Jana Van Gytenbeek (2.4 ppg) from Stanford on Friday.