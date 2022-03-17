Baylor women are home sweet home as NCAA Tournament returns to Waco

In normal times, in the world of women’s college basketball, a team earns the right to stay home for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

For Baylor, that has been the norm for more than a decade. Since 2011, the Bears have hosted the first and second rounds of the Big Dance eight times. That has been the usual path as Baylor has advanced to the Sweet 16 in every campaign starting in 2009.

But the last couple of years haven’t been normal times.

Baylor was the defending national champion, sitting on its plane on the tarmac in Waco in 2020 when the Big 12 Tournament, the NCAA Tournament and every other organized sporting event was called off for the rest of the spring due to the oncoming COVID-19 pandemic. Because COVID was still a public health concern a year ago, the women’s hoops tournament took place in a San Antonio bubble.

Finally, here in 2022, the NCAA Tournament has gone back to its familiar pattern. In accordance, Baylor, under first-year coach Nicki Collen, proved worthy of a No. 2 seed in the Wichita Region and claimed the right to host this weekend.

The seventh-ranked Bears (27-6) will tip off against Hawaii at 3 p.m. on Friday in the second of two first-round games at the Ferrell Center.

For Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith, this will truly be her last go-round under the golden dome at University Parks and La Salle Ave. Smith and teammates Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle were freshmen the last time the Bears hosted NCAA Tournament games. On that occasion, Baylor went from Waco to Greensboro, N.C., to Tampa, Fla., and brought home the program’s third national championship.

“It’s a great feeling always starting our (postseason) at home, having our home crowd with us, having the fans behind us, being used to the rims and the court,” Smith said. “So, I mean, it helps out tremendously.”

Smith said she’s feeling good after a scary moment in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City on Sunday. Smith fell in a heap to the floor after being called for a charge in the first half. She was slow to get up and didn’t return to the court until after halftime. Following the loss against Texas in the conference tournament championship game, Smith said it was a hyperextended knee, but that she didn’t feel too much pain when she came back in.

That’s a relief for Collen, who is taking her first team into March Madness as a head coach.

“We’re just happy NaLyssa is healthy, that we’re going to get full-strength NaLyssa and not have lingering effects of that collision,” Collen said. “I don’t think anyone feels good about how we played in that game, but I think the reality is I don’t think it took anybody’s confidence away from how we’ve played down the stretch.”

The Bears won 16 of 17 games on the way to their 12th consecutive Big 12 regular season title and the conference tournament championship round. Along the way, Baylor ascended the Associated Press Top 25 poll to a high-water mark of No. 4.

If Baylor was ever in jeopardy of not hosting the first two rounds of the tournament (a privilege normally granted to the top 16 overall seeds), then certainly the Bears erased any doubt sometime in February.

Even so, Collen and company are focused on keeping up Baylor’s tradition of sweeping the next two contests.

“We’ve talked about obviously we’re in survive and advance mode,” Collen said. “We’re in a new season with a goal to win six games, one at a time. As far as preparation, we’re lucky to be at home. We’re lucky to have a fairly normal routine.”

Smith, Egbo, Bickle, Sarah Andrews and Jaden Owens have all been on Baylor teams that survived past the first weekend. But transfers Jordan Lewis from Alabama and Ja’Mee Asberry from Oklahoma State are looking to go to the Sweet 16 for the first time.

They’re apparently taking the task seriously.

“Just going into this game obviously being a two seed, it’s easy to overlook the first two rounds,” Lewis said. “But I think it’s important for us to take it as if it’s the Final Four tomorrow. You never know when your opportunity is over.”

BEAR FACTS: Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith landed on a first-team All-American squad for the second straight day on Thursday. After making AP All-America on Wednesday, Smith was named a first-teamer by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Thursday.

