Baylor women beat Oklahoma State, 6-1

The Baylor women’s tennis team finished off a weekend sweep of Big 12 matches for the second straight weekend by blowing past Oklahoma State, 6-1, on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The 11th-ranked Bears defeated Oklahoma, 4-3, on Friday, then Baylor’s win over the Cowgirls boosted its record to 16-2 and 4-0 in the Big 12 and gave the Bears 13 wins in their last 14 matches.

Baylor’s Angie Shakhraichuk earned the deciding point of the match in singles play as she defeated Oklahoma State’s Dariya Detkovskaya, 7-5, 6-3, on the No. 4 singles court. Shakhraichuk also teamed with Mel Krywoj to claim a 6-1 win on the No. 1 doubles court.

The Bears’ season continues with a nonconference match versus Houston at noon on Friday back at the Hurd.