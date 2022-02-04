Baylor women bounce back, down Horns, 75-63

Baylor center Queen Egbo and Smith each fought through foul trouble for much of the night on Friday. Egbo fouled out after playing just 14 minutes, while Smith picked up her third personal halfway through the third quarter. Caitlin Bickle, who picked up the slack in minutes for Egbo, finished with four personal fouls.

But Texas couldn’t take advantage as the Longhorns shot 37.3% from the field and consistently missed shots from directly under the basket.

“We just struggle finishing in the paint,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. “All our bigs have done it all year if you look at our statistics. We have lots of post players shooting 30-something and one shooting 41 (percent). That’s the high. So it’s not something that just raised its ugly head tonight in Waco. It’s an issue for us and it has been all year.”

Andrews drove around the right side of the lane late in the third quarter and made it to the basket for a layup, while picking up a foul on Texas’ DeYona Gaston. Andrews made the and-one free throws to boost Baylor to a 10-point lead with 43 seconds left in the period.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}