Baylor women bounce back, down Horns, 75-63

Baylor landed the first punch in its weekend bout with rival Texas.
The No. 9 Bears put the ball in the hands of NaLyssa Smith and Sarah Andres in the second half and they delivered, lifting Baylor to a 75-63 victory over the No. 13 Longhorns on Friday night at the Ferrell Center.
Smith scored 11 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, including an icing-on-the-cake 3-pointer in the final minute. Andrews finished with 17, including 10 after halftime.
Those performances helped Baylor (16-5, 6-3 Big 12) forget about a late-game fade in a one-point loss to Oklahoma on Wednesday night.
Smith said the Bears benefited from the atmosphere created by a crowd of about 700 students that showed up despite the chilly weather.
“I felt like we had so much energy today, the students and the fans were giving us a lot of us a lot of momentum,” Smith said. “We kind of wanted to win this game just for them.”
Now the Bears can look forward to a possible sweep of Texas (15-5, 5-4) in a couple of days. The Bears and Longhorns will tipoff again at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Erwin Center in Austin. The two quick matchups are a result of rescheduling due to Baylor’s COVID-19 health and safety protocol pause in early January when the Bears were originally set to play the Horns.
Baylor center Queen Egbo and Smith each fought through foul trouble for much of the night on Friday. Egbo fouled out after playing just 14 minutes, while Smith picked up her third personal halfway through the third quarter. Caitlin Bickle, who picked up the slack in minutes for Egbo, finished with four personal fouls.
But Texas couldn’t take advantage as the Longhorns shot 37.3% from the field and consistently missed shots from directly under the basket.
“We just struggle finishing in the paint,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. “All our bigs have done it all year if you look at our statistics. We have lots of post players shooting 30-something and one shooting 41 (percent). That’s the high. So it’s not something that just raised its ugly head tonight in Waco. It’s an issue for us and it has been all year.”
Andrews drove around the right side of the lane late in the third quarter and made it to the basket for a layup, while picking up a foul on Texas’ DeYona Gaston. Andrews made the and-one free throws to boost Baylor to a 10-point lead with 43 seconds left in the period.
After the Horns’ Kyndall Hunter missed a 3-pointer on the next trip down, Andrews grabbed a defensive rebound and went back to the line and split two free throws, giving the Bears a 56-45 edge headed into the fourth quarter.
The Baylor guards repeatedly found Smith in space in the final period and she finished the chances. Smith hit all three shots she took from the field and also made 4 of 4 free throws.
The Longhorns didn’t have an answer. Guard Aliyah Matharu tossed in four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, but guard Rori Harmon was the only other Texas play in double-digits scoring with 10.
Baylor got rolling in the first quarter, building a 12-point lead when an Asberry 3-point attempt bounced around the rim and then fell through the net.
The Bears got going in transition early, getting an alley-oop from Lewis to Smith to start the game and then a downcourt pass from Lewis to Asberry resulted in an Asberry layup plus a made free throw for a 5-0 advantage.
Baylor scored eight fast break points as it took a 23-15 lead into the second quarter.
Texas started to heat up late in the first quarter as Shay Holle, Joanne Allen-Taylor and Kyndall Hunter had baskets on three straight trips down the floor. That flurry helped the Longhorns cut Baylor’s lead to 21-15.
But the Bears came back strong in the second quarter. Asberry, who tallied 15 in the first half, hit a couple of 3-pointers in a short span that pushed Baylor back to a 12-point advantage.
Midway through the second quarter, Smith and Andrews each made layups in a 17-second span that boosted the Bears to their largest lead of the first half at 14.
Smith went to intermission with 12 points, while Andrews scored seven and dished out six assists.
Texas took advantage of a rash of Baylor turnovers late in the second quarter and cut Baylor’s advantage to eight at the break.
Both the Longhorns and Bears attempted to push the ball up the floor on offense and move it quickly in half-court sets. But the strategy plus stingy defense resulted in 25 combined turnovers by halftime. Texas committed 14 giveaways, but Baylor was close behind at 11. The Bears did a much better job of cashing in the turnovers as they rolled up 21 points off of them going into the break.