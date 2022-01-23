Baylor women bring the storm, stomp No. 7 Iowa State

“When the crowd got involved in the third quarter, I’m telling you it was a difference-maker,” Collen said. “That run was just so powerful.”

The Bears built up a double-digit lead in the second quarter as their guard-forward combo of Smith and Lewis heated up.

Smith made a jumper and finished a fast break by crossing over to her left in the lane to avoid the defense of Iowa State guard Emily Ryan. Those two baskets helped ignite Baylor as it began the second quarter on a 14-2 run.

Lewis, who hit a 3-pointer earlier in the surge, capped it with another trey, this one from near the top of the key. Lewis’ long ball put the Bears ahead, 26-15.

“The difference was Jordan,” Collen said. “They were all difference-makers. But when Jordan plays aggressive, when Jordan leads, when Jordan plays at all three levels and attacks, she gives this team energy. She gives this team confidence because she’s so capable of making the right play.”

Smith picked up her second foul with 2:15 remaining in the half and went to the bench with eight points and five rebounds. Lewis led Baylor with 13 points in the first half while Egbo pulled down 14 rebounds.