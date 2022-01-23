Baylor women bring the storm, stomp No. 7 Iowa State

The Baylor women’s basketball team had been anxiously awaiting this kind of game.
The Bears wanted a win over a ranked opponent, sure. But more than that, they wanted to see what would happen when everyone played their best game on the same day.
Without looking at report cards, it seems like that’s what happened as No. 15 Baylor flew past No. 7 Iowa State, 87-61, on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
Bears guard Jordan Lewis led the way as she hit 6 of 7 3-pointers and topped all scorers with 24 points. Baylor center Queen Egbo had a double-double with 14 points and 21 rebounds, while Sarah Andrews and NaLyssa Smith pitched in 18 and 17 points respectively.
“I feel like everybody contributed in a statement fashion somewhere or another throughout the game,” Egbo said. “Of course, Jordan, Sarah, Ja’Mee (Asberry) hit big shots. But I definitely feel like we were able to get rebounds, we were able to crash, get to the rim. We were able to do a lot of the things we’ve been working on all year.”
With the win, Baylor first-year coach Nicki Collen notched her first win over a ranked opponent. In a strange twist, Collen’s victory over the No. 7 Cyclones came one day before the 21st anniversary of Kim Mulkey’s first win over a ranked foe — No. 7 Iowa State on Jan. 24, 2001.
Historical coincidences aside, Baylor (13-4, 3-2) now has gained significant traction in the Big 12 race. After the Bears lost their first two conference games on the road at Kansas State and Oklahoma, they have now won three in a row and appear to be right back in contention for the Big 12 title.
Don’t forget, the Bears are in pursuit of their 12th consecutive regular season conference championship.
Iowa State (16-3, 5-2) still has a share of the lead in the Big 12 standings. However, Cyclones coach Bill Fennelly can likely see a scenario in which Baylor reasserts itself as the team to beat.
The Bears had an eight-point advantage early in the third quarter after Iowa State star Ashley Joens hit a 3-pointer.
Baylor answered as Lewis hit treys on back-to-back possessions and Andrews followed with treys on the next two trips down the floor.
“The three ball just started raining,” Fennelly said. “What happens with both teams, the nature of shooting the 3 a lot, when one guy makes it then it’s my turn and my turn and the basket looks huge. If they shoot it like that, they’re going to be really, really hard to beat.”
Ultimately, the Bears went on a 3-point driven 19-0 run in the third quarter. An announced crowd of 4,541 got behind the home team and the Bears mostly paraded to the finish.
“When the crowd got involved in the third quarter, I’m telling you it was a difference-maker,” Collen said. “That run was just so powerful.”
The Bears built up a double-digit lead in the second quarter as their guard-forward combo of Smith and Lewis heated up.
Smith made a jumper and finished a fast break by crossing over to her left in the lane to avoid the defense of Iowa State guard Emily Ryan. Those two baskets helped ignite Baylor as it began the second quarter on a 14-2 run.
Lewis, who hit a 3-pointer earlier in the surge, capped it with another trey, this one from near the top of the key. Lewis’ long ball put the Bears ahead, 26-15.
“The difference was Jordan,” Collen said. “They were all difference-makers. But when Jordan plays aggressive, when Jordan leads, when Jordan plays at all three levels and attacks, she gives this team energy. She gives this team confidence because she’s so capable of making the right play.”
Smith picked up her second foul with 2:15 remaining in the half and went to the bench with eight points and five rebounds. Lewis led Baylor with 13 points in the first half while Egbo pulled down 14 rebounds.
Iowa State’s Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw and Ashley Joens hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 29 seconds of the first quarter to boost the Cyclones to a 13-12 lead. Joens sunk her trey with one second left in the period as Iowa State showed how quickly it could generate offense.
Before that, Baylor led for more than six minutes of the first quarter.
Iowa State post Beatriz Jordao made 3 of 4 shots in the first half. Other than Jordao, though, the Cyclones made just 6 of 25 field goals through the first 20 minutes and Baylor went to halftime with a 39-28 lead.
Joens, who is in the top 20 in the nation at 20.3 points per game, finished with 19 after making 4 of 14 field goals and 8 of 8 free throws.
“I just felt like we met Ashley Joens in the lane with two people every time, every single time,” Collen said. “We made her uncomfortable.”
BEAR FACTS: Baylor coach Nicki Collen presented Bears forward Queen Egbo with a ball commemorating Egbo’s 1,000th career point, which she scored on Wednesday night against Oklahoma State.