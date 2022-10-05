Baylor women claim preseason All-Big 12 honors

Another promising Baylor women’s basketball season awaits around the corner, and on Wednesday the Bears were honored with some preseason plaudits.

Baylor put three players on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, including winning two of the three superlatives. Junior guard Sarah Andrews made the first team along with senior transfer guard Aijha Blackwell. Additionally, Blackwell was chosen as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year while incoming rookie Darianna Littlepage-Buggs was picked as the Freshman of the Year.

Andrews is Baylor’s top returning scorer after putting up 11.1 points per game in a breakout sophomore campaign. The 5-6 guard out of Irving MacArthur shot 39% from 3-point range, best on the team, and was a second-team All-Big 12 pick last season.

Blackwell transferred to Baylor from Missouri, where she was a three-time All-SEC selection. She led Mizzou with 14.9 points and 13.1 rebounds per contest in the 2021-22 season, the highest single-season rebounding average in program history. Her selection marks the fourth straight Baylor player to be named Preseason Newcomer of the Year, as the Bears have made a living getting major contributions from grad transfers in recent years, following Te’a Cooper, DiJonai Carrington and Jordan Lewis.

Littlepage-Buggs, a 6-1 swing player, comes to Baylor from the Classen School of Advanced Studies in Edmond, Okla. As a senior at Classen, she notched 15.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while leading her team to a state championship. She was the Gatorade Athlete of the Year in Oklahoma and was ranked as the 17th player in the nation in the Class of 2022 by ESPN.

Littlepage-Buggs joins an elite list of past Baylor recruits who have been honored as the Big 12’s Preseason Freshman of the Year, among them Brittney Griner, Odyssey Sims, Lauren Cox and NaLyssa Smith.

Iowa State’s Ashley Joens won the Big 12’s Preseason Player of the Year award. Joens is coming off a season in which she averaged 20.3 points and won the Cheryl Miller Award as the nation’s top small forward for a second consecutive season.

Baylor put a pair of players on the honorable mention list: senior forward Dre’Una Edwards and senior guard Ja’Mee Asberry. Edwards, a transfer from Kentucky, averaged 16.8 points per game for the Wildcats last season, while Asberry put up 9.5 points per game for Baylor last season while making 80 shots from 3-point range.

Baylor will open up the 2022-23 campaign with a Nov. 3 exhibition game against Southwest Baptist before tipping off the regular season against Lamar on Nov. 7.