DALLAS — With all four scoring golfers shooting under par, the Baylor women climbed the leaderboard at the Big 12 Championships on Saturday.

The Bears fired a 7-under 281 in Saturday’s second round and moved up one spot to third place in the team standings.

After a five-way tie at 2-over-par on day one of the tournament, Silje Ohma emerged to lead the group of Baylor women’s golfers. The freshman from Norway shot 3-under 69 in the second round to climb the leader board and move up to sixth place at 1-under 143, just three shots out of the 36-hole lead shared by three golfers.

Oklahoma State leads the field at 4-under-par, while Texas Tech sits in second at 2-under, just ahead of Baylor at 1-over going into Sunday’s final round.

Sera Hasegawa anchored the Bears, striking an even front half with birdies on Nos. 1 and 3 and bogeys on Nos. 2 and 5. Her back nine contained Baylor’s first eagle of the tournament on No. 13, and she ultimately came out even with bogeys on Nos. 10, 11, and 15, and a birdie on No. 18.

“I think we had another solid day on a challenging course," Baylor coach Jay Goble said. "I think the fight was real today, and I believe this group is doing a good job of quieting outside noise, which is something we will look to continue tomorrow. Sera continues to play great golf, and I'm really excited about the opportunity in front of her tomorrow."