Baylor women face early test at No. 3 Maryland

“We’re going to have to make some 3’s to win the basketball game, because the one thing they do is they’ll congest,” Collen said. “And if you make extra passes, you will get open 3’s against them. So, we’re going to have to make some 3’s. But, we’ve got to do it because we’ve touched the paint with a post touch, with a drive, with screening.”

In the closer moments of Baylor’s games in the first two weeks of the season, there has been some nervousness that the Bears weren’t putting teams away like they’re used to. Texas State shrunk a Baylor lead to single digits late in the season opener and UTA hung around until halftime.

That pressure will shift on Sunday. The Bears will possibly become the team scrapping to stay close and have a chance in the fourth quarter.

“I think (the message is) just staying level-headed; don’t let the hype get to you,” Baylor senior Caitlin Bickle said. “Obviously, it’s going to be an exciting atmosphere. Just always stay calm, do what you’re going to do, play how you’re going to play. Don’t try to do anything that’s out of your reach, or out of the normal. Just play your game. And, if everyone does that, then I think we’re going to be fine.”

