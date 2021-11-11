Baylor women find their beat, thump UT-Arlington, 81-54

Baylor guard Sarah Andrews contributed a 3-pointer, but mostly did her job by driving to the basket to finish with 15. Jordan Lewis added 12, including going 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.

“If we’re going to be a good basketball team, we have to be a balanced basketball team,” Collen said. “Our ability to make those shots is going to make it easier for Lyss to get shots, for Queen to get shots. If they’re going to double, they’re going to pay.”

UTA (0-1), in its first action of the season, had a hard time keeping up after leg cramps held forward Starr Jacobs to just two minutes of playing time in the second half. She still led the Mavericks with 14 points.

With Jacobs on the sideline, UTA shot 22.2% from the field in the second half. Baylor won the rebounding column, 24-14, in the third and fourth quarters.

Lewis and Asberry were difference makers as the Bears took a 24-15 lead after the first quarter. They both hit 2 of 4 shots from 3-point range and Lewis added a drive to the basket on a secondary fast break.

Asberry tossed in another trey late in the second quarter, helping the Bears go 5 of 14 from deep in the first half.