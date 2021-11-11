Baylor women find their beat, thump UT-Arlington, 81-54

ARLINGTON — The Baylor women’s basketball team found its knockout punch in its second game of the season.
After struggling to put away Texas State in the season opener just 48 hours earlier, the No. 7 Bears responded on the road by running away from Texas-Arlington in the second half for an 81-54 victory Thursday night at College Park Center.
Baylor held a modest six-point lead at halftime, but then won the third quarter, 20-9, as the Bears flexed their defense. The Mavericks made just 4 of 14 field goals and Baylor started turning defense into offense.
Bears senior forward NaLyssa Smith had a pair of steals that resulted in a fast-break layup and another drive that got her two made free throws.
Fellow Baylor senior Queen Egbo got an inside basket that ignited an 11-0 run to put the Bears on their way to a more lopsided win.
“We turned a 14-point lead into an 18-point lead into a 25-point lead,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “We just never let them back in because we took care of the basketball for the most part and we defended.”
Smith produced an impressive double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead Baylor (2-0).
Ja’Mee Asberry added 17 as she helped kick start the Bears’ game from beyond the arc. Asberry nailed 5 of 11 from 3-point range and Baylor improved to 9 of 25 after hitting just 4 of 25 in the season opener.
Baylor guard Sarah Andrews contributed a 3-pointer, but mostly did her job by driving to the basket to finish with 15. Jordan Lewis added 12, including going 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.
“If we’re going to be a good basketball team, we have to be a balanced basketball team,” Collen said. “Our ability to make those shots is going to make it easier for Lyss to get shots, for Queen to get shots. If they’re going to double, they’re going to pay.”
UTA (0-1), in its first action of the season, had a hard time keeping up after leg cramps held forward Starr Jacobs to just two minutes of playing time in the second half. She still led the Mavericks with 14 points.
With Jacobs on the sideline, UTA shot 22.2% from the field in the second half. Baylor won the rebounding column, 24-14, in the third and fourth quarters.
Lewis and Asberry were difference makers as the Bears took a 24-15 lead after the first quarter. They both hit 2 of 4 shots from 3-point range and Lewis added a drive to the basket on a secondary fast break.
Asberry tossed in another trey late in the second quarter, helping the Bears go 5 of 14 from deep in the first half.
But the Mavs stayed close. Jacobs poured in 14 first-half points, leading the way as her team matched Baylor punch for punch for most of the second quarter. Camryn Hawkins got a rebound and a put back that tied it at 21 with 2:18 left until halftime.
Asberry answered with a layup and then the 3-pointer and Jaden Owens split a trip to the line to help Baylor finish the first half on a 6-0 run and take a 38-32 advantage to the break.
Baylor struggled to establish its usual dominance on the boards in its season opener against Texas State on Tuesday and that continued in Arlington. The Mavs outrebounded the Bears, 23-18, through the first 20 minutes.
Asberry led Baylor with 11 at halftime, while Smith, Lewis and Andrews all pitched in eight.