Baylor women finding one-game-at-a-time rhythm

The Baylor women’s basketball season so far resembles a student who missed some classes early in the semester but has been making up for lost time.

As the No. 7 Bears head into the final third of the Big 12 schedule, they’re looking more and more like an A student with a chance of nailing the final exams.

After rolling past Kansas State and West Virginia last week, Baylor will host TCU in its third straight home game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center. The Bears have won nine of their last 10 games, creeping up a game behind Iowa State in the lead in the Big 12 standings.

Oklahoma’s loss at Texas on Saturday night meant that Baylor (19-5, 9-3) pulled even with the 15th-ranked Sooners in the conference standings (though Oklahoma does have the season sweep of the Bears to its credit).

A look at this week’s Big 12 games shows Baylor to be running in an inside lane. While the Bears play two games against a TCU team that has lost seven in a row, the Iowa State and Oklahoma schedules are almost the opposite. No. 6 Iowa State plays at Texas on Wednesday, then hosts Oklahoma on Saturday. Oklahoma hosts Texas Tech on Wednesday (close to the equivalent of the Bears game against TCU), but then the Sooners go to Ames, Iowa.