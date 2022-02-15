Baylor women finding one-game-at-a-time rhythm

The Baylor women’s basketball season so far resembles a student who missed some classes early in the semester but has been making up for lost time.
As the No. 7 Bears head into the final third of the Big 12 schedule, they’re looking more and more like an A student with a chance of nailing the final exams.
After rolling past Kansas State and West Virginia last week, Baylor will host TCU in its third straight home game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center. The Bears have won nine of their last 10 games, creeping up a game behind Iowa State in the lead in the Big 12 standings.
Oklahoma’s loss at Texas on Saturday night meant that Baylor (19-5, 9-3) pulled even with the 15th-ranked Sooners in the conference standings (though Oklahoma does have the season sweep of the Bears to its credit).
A look at this week’s Big 12 games shows Baylor to be running in an inside lane. While the Bears play two games against a TCU team that has lost seven in a row, the Iowa State and Oklahoma schedules are almost the opposite. No. 6 Iowa State plays at Texas on Wednesday, then hosts Oklahoma on Saturday. Oklahoma hosts Texas Tech on Wednesday (close to the equivalent of the Bears game against TCU), but then the Sooners go to Ames, Iowa.
If Baylor can beat the Horned Frogs twice this week, its standing will be no worse than alone in second place, ahead of the Sooners, and could be as good as alone atop the Big 12.
However, that’s not how Baylor coach Nicki Collen has her team looking at it.
“For us, it’s 1-0,” Collen said. “I mean, we’re still behind Iowa State. We still know that we may be in a tie with Oklahoma, but they’d have a tie break with us by beating us twice. We need to just take one game at a time. We need to let the other games unfold.”
Bears forward NaLyssa Smith was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday, closely following her 30-point, 12-rebound game against West Virginia on Saturday.
Collen has referred to Smith as the best player in women’s college basketball this season and consistent games like Saturday certainly back it up. Smith has scored 25 or more points in eight games this season and that number is trending upward.
Before dropping 30 on the Mountaineers — for some reason, the Baylor star has been shy about breaking past 30, her career high that she’s hit six times now — Smith scored 22 against Kansas State, 28 against Texas in Austin and 25 against the Horns in the Ferrell Center.
Oh by the way, Smith is also fourth among Power 5 conference players at 11.2 rebounds per game (17th overall, which brings in a lot of mid-major board mongers).
While Smith has been frustrating opponents on a regular basis, point guard Jordan Lewis has joined in the act pretty often too. She had 18 points and six assists versus West Virginia, following a 24-point, seven-assist game against K-State a week ago.
“Success has come from other people playing well as well,” Lewis said. “(Sarah Andrews’) production, (Ja’Mee Asberry’s) production, (Queen Egbo’s) production, like it kind of draws attention to you’re going to have to guard all of us straight up. I think everyone else’s success has led to us being more open and more able to move on the court more.”
The Bears are one or two made or missed shots here or there from being on a 10-game winning streak and being in the driver’s seat in the Big 12 race. Oklahoma’s one-point win on a strange night at the Ferrell Center looms large right now.
No matter, though, the Baylor players feel like they still have to lace up their high tops and keep getting better.
“I wouldn’t say we’re playing our best basketball, but I think we’re playing better together every game and you can see it with not only scoring but being connected on defense and locking into the game plan,” Lewis said. “We’re just trying to grow every game. We can’t hit our peak right now.”