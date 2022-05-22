 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor women finish strong at NCAAs, but miss cut

Gurleen Kaur

Baylor senior Gurleen Kaur shot 3-under 69 in her final round for the Bears on Sunday at the NCAA Championships, closing out a stellar career.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Baylor’s promising women’s golf season came to a close on Sunday, as the Bears fell just outside the cut line at the NCAA Championships.

Baylor carded its best round of the tournament with a 7-over 295 in Sunday’s third round at Grayhawk Golf Club, a performance that was the sixth-best of the day in the 24-team field. But the Bears’ three-round total of 301-310-295 – 906 left BU just outside of the top 15, which will advance to a final round of stroke play on Monday, before the field is whittled for match play.

Baylor’s strong closing day was powered in part by senior Gurleen Kaur, who shot 3-under 69. She was one of just four players to shoot in the 60s in the third round, and finished in a tie for 20th overall.

