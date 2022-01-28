Baylor women getting in rhythm of the road

The Baylor women’s basketball team could take a motto from an old NFL kingpin on the road with them.

The Raiders’ Al Davis famously quipped “Just win, baby.” That’s kind of where the Bears find themselves as the they slug their way through Big 12 play. After dropping their first two conference games on the road at Kansas State and Oklahoma, the Bears have rebounded to win at Kansas and Texas Tech despite challenges from the Jayhawks and Lady Raiders.

The fight will continue on Saturday as No. 11 Baylor travels to play West Virginia at 1 p.m. at WVU Coliseum.

It will be the first of four games in nine days. After facing the Mountaineers, Baylor hosts Oklahoma on Tuesday, then Texas on Friday (a makeup game from the Bears’ January COVID-19 pause) and travel to Austin to play the Longhorns a week from Sunday.

“Do we expect to win every game? Yes,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “Does that change our expectations? No. If we can play three games in three days in Cancun with a short roster, we can play four games in nine days.”